Texas Supreme Court case could put an end to plastic bag bans in Texas

Plastic shopping bags (Photo: natalie_board)

AUSTIN - The results of Texas Supreme Court case could bring an end to the plastic bag ban in Texas.

Supporters said it is an effort to keep Austin beautiful by reducing litter from discarded plastic bags.

Austin is one of about 10 cities in Texas with a ban on single-use plastic bags. This is the reason that shoppers either have to bring their own bag or buy one at the store.

Some people disagree with this method.

The Texas Retailers Association sued Austin over the bag ban in 2013 but later dropped the lawsuit.

In June 2017, Attorney General Ken Paxton asked the Supreme Court to eliminate the plastic bag ban across the state. Paxton cited a state law saying "cities can't restrict using containers or packages for solid waste purposes."

Supporters say it actually helps the environment and reduces bag pollution.

Thursday's case involves the city of Laredo with implications throughout the state.

