Texas Senator files ethics reform legislation for Texas lawmakers

AUSTIN, TEXAS - Senator Van Taylor (R-Plano) filed legislation Wednesday to change the rules for Texas lawmakers.

Senate Bill 14 contains ethics reform legislation that legislators on both sides of the aisle are backing. Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick, who made ethics reform one of his top priorities for the 85th Legislature, is also supporting the bill.

SB14 does four main things:

If a legislator is convicted of a felony, he or she will be forced to leave office and lose their pension Legislators will have to disclose any government contracts they hold Legislators are required to report lobbyist expenditures that exceed 30% of their per diem in an effort to shine light on "wining and dining" Creates a "clear line" between an elected official and lobbyist, partly by implementing a cool down period of one full legislation session for when someone can go from being a legislator to a lobbyist.

"Elected officials' job is to craft public policy. A lobbyist's job is to influence public policy. There should be a clear line between those two areas of interest," said Taylor.

"Passed together these represent the single greatest ethics reform in a generation," he added.

Patrick said all of these measures have already gained widespread support and 21 of the 31 senators have signed off on them.

In addition to Senate Bill 14, each of the provisions in it was also filled as it's own bill in a strategic move try and get at least some of them passed this time around.

