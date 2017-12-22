Texas jobless rate for November at record low of 3.8 percent

Close-up of American dollar bills (Photo: Purestock)

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) - The Texas jobless rate has improved for the seventh month in a row with November unemployment slipping to a record 3.8 percent.



The Texas Workforce Commission on Friday reported that's the lowest monthly unemployment rate for the state in four decades. Officials didn't immediately provide further details. Texas unemployment during October was 3.9 percent.



The nationwide jobless rate held steady last month at 4.1 percent.



Officials say Amarillo and Midland had the lowest unemployment rates in Texas last month at 2.6 percent. The Beaumont-Port Arthur area had the state's highest jobless rate during November at 6.5 percent.

Commission experts say the Texas economy in November added 54,500 seasonally adjusted nonfarm jobs.

