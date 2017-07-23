Texas declared one of America's 10 cheapest places to live right now

(Photo: KVUE.com)

CULTUREMAP - Home prices may feel like they’re soaring in Texas, but a new ranking shows the overall cost of living in the Lone Star State is pretty reasonable.

In fact, Texas ranks ninth on CNBC’s new list of America’s 10 cheapest states to live in 2017.

“The rapid change in the Texas economy following the recent collapse of oil prices has been difficult for the Lone Star State, but the silver lining appears to be a substantial drop in the cost of living — merchants simply can’t charge as much these days,” CNBC says. Last year, Texas appeared at No. 21 on the list.

To illustrate the cost of living in each state, CNBC highlighted basic expenses for a state’s most expensive area. In Texas, CNBC identified the suburban area of Plano-Allen near Dallas as the most expensive.

