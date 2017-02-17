Border Patrol intercepts marijuana, makeshift ferry along border

Makeshift drug ferry intercepted by Customs and Border Protection agents on Feb. 16, 2017 along Texas/Mexico border. (Photo: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS - Customs and Border Protection agents on Thursday intercepted more than 600 pounds of marijuana in a truck and the makeshift ferry that brought it over the Rio Grande River.

CBP said agents assigned to the Fort Brown Station observed a Ford Ranger on the Mexican side of the river being loaded onto a trailer supported by 55-gallon drums. Several people floated the truck across the river, and began to drive away from the river when agents moved to intercept it. CBP said the vehicle turned back toward the Rio Grande, and the driver and passengers fled across the river back to Mexico.

A total of 628 pounds of marijuana inside the vehicle was seized, but no arrested were made. CBP estimated the marijuana to have a value over $500,000.

