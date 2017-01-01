Report: Texas Rep. Armando Martinez shot in head, in stable condition

(Photo: Campaign website)

State Rep. Armando Martinez, D-Weslaco, is in stable condition after being hit by a “stray bullet” early Sunday morning, according to a report from The Monitor.

Martinez was north of Weslaco with family and friends for a New Year's Eve celebration when he was reportedly hit with a bullet on his head. He underwent surgery on Sunday connected to a gunshot wound, according to the paper. Hidalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra confirmed to The Monitor that Martinez underwent surgery to remove the object from his head.

The paper reports that a deadly conduct investigation has been launched.

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2017/01/01/rep-armando-martinez-shot-head-new-years-eve-stabl/.