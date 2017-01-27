Rep. O'Rourke: Border wall would get rid of 6 million US jobs

(Photo: Edmond Meinfelder, The Texas Tribune)

AUSTIN - The Trump administration is proposing a 20 percent tax on imports from Mexico to fund the U.S. Mexico border wall, but U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke (D-Texas) thinks those plans will hurt Texans.

"This is not in the best traditions of America, it's hateful, and I also believe it's racist," said O'Rourke, who represents the 16th congressional district that includes the El Paso area.

O'Rourke on Friday said the idea of a wall or a tariff on Mexican imports would be "devastating" to Texas, and to the U.S. economy. According to the Unites States Chamber of Commerce, 6 million jobs nationally and 500,000 in Texas, depend on U.S.-Mexico trade.

O'Rourke feels those jobs will go away with these options.

"We are going to lose jobs in the United States, 40 percent of the value of our imports from Mexico, was generated here in the U.S., so we make and build and produce things in America, we ship them to Mexico for final assembly and bring them back here," said O'Rourke.

He also worries this will jeopardize the U.S. ability to work with Mexico on things like security, ending human and drug smuggling, and health issues like Zika.

O'Rourke feels U.S. exports would also be less competitive in the world market.

"It's not as though Mexico won't respond or react, or other countries won't respond or react if we start building protectionist economic trade walls between our country and the rest of the world - it's going to make our exports less competitive in Mexico, less competitive throughout the world," said O'Rourke.

Texas State lawmakers from El Paso on Friday also released a statement on the proposal of a border wall or 20 percent tax. Six Texas representatives and senators call the moves "catastrophic." They said Mexico is Texas' largest trading partner, and a big source of state tourism.

Sen. John Cornyn (R-Texas) also told the Texas Tribune that he has concerns about the tax, saying he wants to know more about the consequences.

"If we humiliate Mexico with a border wall, with imposing tariffs, with withdrawing from NAFTA, with the rhetoric we've seen from President Trump, we will in future generations find ourselves deeply ashamed of who we were and what we did," said O'Rourke.

O'Rourke added that he is "very close to making a positive decision" to run against Sen. Ted Cruz in the 2018 election.

(© 2017 KVUE)