Proposed bill could prevent San Antonio from moving Confederate statue

Confederate statue in Travis Park (Photo: KENS 5 Staff)

A bill filed in the special session of the Texas Legislature could stop San Antonio’s city council from removing a Confederate statue from Travis Park.

State Sen. Brandon Creighton (R-Conroe) filed Senate Bill 112 on Tuesday with the aim of protecting historical monuments. The legislation would prevent any statue that’s existed for at least 40 years from being removed, altered, or renamed. The statue at Travis Park would fall under that law.

On Monday, San Antonio City Councilmembers Robert Trevino and Cruz Shaw filed a request to move it out of the park. On Wednesday, both said that the proposed bill is intrusive, unnecessary, and a distraction from other issues.

“San Antonio’s municipal government should not be undermined by State officials, especially those that do not have the fortune of living in our great, inclusive city,” said Shaw in a statement. “SB 112 is not seeking to preserve history, but rather to strip municipalities of their voices in how history is displayed. As I have mentioned before – a city like San Antonio should have symbolism that is representative of our diverse community.”

