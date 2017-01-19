Judge temporarily blocks Texas from ousting Planned Parenthood from Medicaid

plannedparenthood2 (Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - A federal judge on Thursday issued a temporary order that blocks Texas officials from removing Planned Parenthood as a Medicaid provider.

U.S. District Judge Sam Sparks grilled the lawyers from both sides for making this process longer than necessary. He then granted a temporary restraining order so he can review the eight-hour long undercover video shot by anti-abortion activists.

In closing arguments, the state's lawyers pointed out that the mention of pain tolerance in the video was proof Planned Parenthood showed a willingness to alter an abortion, which they maintain is ethically unsound. In response, Planned Parenthood said that clip was taken out of context, and that the staff was talking about different female body types.

The conclusion of this case drew heat from both sides, especially those, sitting on the sidelines.

"It makes me very angry, I think they're trying to pull something over, on the public and on this judge, and I hope he doesn't buy it,” said Joe Pojman with Alliance for Life.

Meanwhile, pro-choice supporters called this case a political move by the state.

"It makes me sad and upset that this could happen, and this is even being brought up. We thought we had fought these battles, basically in the 60's and 70's. I guess we're still fighting,” said pro-choice supporter Mary Kay Hanson.

Sparks requested lawyers from both sides send him their proposed findings and portions of the secretly recorded video taken by anti-abortion activists that supports their case, and that they do so by Jan. 30. Sparks added he hoped to research and write an opinion by Feb. 21.

Texas is seeking to remove Planned Parenthood from the state's Medicaid program over those videos, which were taken in 2015. The heavily edited videos claimed to show Planned Parenthood officials profiting from sales of fetal tissue for medical research. The organization has denied wrongdoing, and investigations in 13 states did not result in criminal charges.

Planned Parenthood said it provides non-abortion services to around 11,000 low-income women in Texas every year through Medicaid. No Medicaid money is used for abortions. Planned Parenthood was originally set to be removed as a provider on Saturday, Jan. 21.

Representatives from both sides tell KVUE they are confident Sparks will rule in their favor. Texas Planned Parenthood CEO Ken Lambrecht said Planned Parenthood is happy with the judge decision to at least temporarily block the state from cutting off funding. The Office of Attorney General called Planned Parenthood staff, "callous and cold about selling fetal body parts."

