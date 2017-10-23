Nearly 50 parents arrested in child support crackdown in Travis, Hays counties

File photo

TEXAS - As part of a child support violation sting in Hays and Travis counties, nearly 50 people were arrested for violating child support orders, according to the Attorney General's Office.

Law enforcement collected $48,256 for children with the help of the Attorney General's Support Division Investigators, who assisted in locating missing parents.

“Caring for your children is the fundamental moral duty of any parent,” Attorney General Ken Paxton said. “I commend everyone involved in holding accountable those who attempt to evade child support. Their dedication to enforcing the law helps ensure better care and better lives for Texas’ most vulnerable citizens.”

The Attorney General's Office said parents arrested on civil warrants can face up to six months in jail. Cash bonds for release from jail will be paid out to the "custodial parents and children who are owed back child support."

