Representative requests ‘Confederate Creed' plaque be removed from Texas Capitol

The Texas Capitol building on October 29, 2014. (Photo: Mark Thompson / Getty Images)

AUSTIN – A state lawmaker has filed an official request to have the “Children of the Confederacy Creed” plaque removed from the Texas Capitol.

Rep. Eric Johnson (D-Dallas) submitted an official request to have the plaque – which states the Civil War was “not a rebellion, nor was its underlying cause to sustain slavery” – to the State Preservation Board. Under Texas law, the board has the authority to approve changes to the Texas Capitol, including relocating artwork and furnishings. Johnson’s office said the representative cited the plaque’s “historical inaccuracy” as the reason for the proposed relocation.

“I have taken every step legally necessary to request that this historically inaccurate plaque be removed from the Texas Capitol. It’s now time for the State Preservation Board to act, and I look forward to its favorable and expeditious consideration of my request,” Johnson said in a release. His office added that Johnson is set to meet with Gov. Greg Abbott, who is Chairman of the State Preservation Board, on Oct. 27.

House Speaker Joe Straus also called for the plaque’s removal in September.

