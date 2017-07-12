Inspector General warning about fraudulent calls

(Photo: UmbertoPantalone, Custom)

AUSTIN – The Office of Inspector General is warning residents about fraudulent calls from people claiming to be from their office.

The OIG told KVUE the caller claims to be from the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Inspector General’s Office and states “your Social Security number had been flagged for fraud.” The caller asks the person call a 512 number, and people who call this number are advised the “Google subscriber is not available please leave a message.”

Inspector General Bruce Toney is advising everyone to not provide personal information to anyone in this circumstance and to be alert for similar attempts to get personal information.

