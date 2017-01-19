Health Coalition supports Medicaid and CHIP

Health (Photo: KVUE.com)

AUSTIN - The Children's Health Coverage Coalition, which is made up of several groups including the Children's Hospital Association of Texas, wants to support Medicaid and CHIP this legislative session in Texas.

The group says nearly half of all children in Texas are covered by either Medicaid or the Children's Health Insurance Plan, also known as CHIP.

The two programs help low income families and children.

There are four items the group wants to accomplish this session: adequately fund the programs, streamline enrollment into the programs, improve access to healthcare before, during, and after pregnancy; and support legislation that creates health coverage for low-income adults.

Dr. Jennifer Arnold, a neonatologist at Texas Children's Hospital spoke in favor of the legislative plan Thursday, and said a lot of kids would suffer without this care.

"As a pediatrician, as a neonatologist, as a parent of two kids who also have medical needs, I absolutely worry about cuts and what that effect could be on kids healthcare. I have seen first hand what a difference that helathcare can give kids, if kids get the care they need, then they can rise to their full capabilities," said Arnold.

Arnold said the programs also help provide coverage for kids with medical complexities that many private insurances don't cover, as well as children in foster care.

The coalition they have a few concerns this session. They're worried the budget won't be able to fund growth of the program, and inflation of medical costs, as well as what will happen with Medicaid on a federal level.

