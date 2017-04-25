Happening today: Students protesting anti-LGBTQ bills

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Family pleads for pleading for information that could assist in the investigation into the murders of their loved
-
Man kills boss, self inside Dallas office building
-
AISD parent talks about sex assault investigation
-
Verify: Is the EPA site shutting down this Friday?
-
Lawsuit: Teen shot during hunting trip
-
Whole Foods' '365' opening in Cedar Park
-
Casting call for new Austin Reality TV show
-
After shortage, APD set to be fully staffed
-
As New Orleans takes down Confederate statues, statues of Confederate generals still stand at UT
-
Battle over sanctuary cities is heating up
More Stories
-
Arson charge to be filed in east Austin SWAT call, AFD saysApr 24, 2017, 9:42 p.m.
-
Students to rally against anti-LGBTQ billsApr 25, 2017, 7:24 a.m.
-
Verify: Data on EPA site to be shut down at end of weekApr 24, 2017, 11:57 p.m.