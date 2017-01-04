Close Fetal tissue hearing at Texas Capitol Fetal tissue hearing at Texas Capitol KVUE 6:12 PM. CST January 04, 2017 TRENDING VIDEOS Austin couple creates cool cake sculptures The split over Cedar Park's city flag Pflugerville approves water park lease Woman shot on 6th Street celebrating NYE More Stories Former foster care child fixing system Jan. 4, 2017, 6:17 p.m. Suspect in Kocurek attack charged with witness tampering Jan. 4, 2017, 6:47 p.m. Suspect arrested, charged in NW Austin murder Dec 29, 2016, 6:09 a.m.