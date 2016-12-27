Concrete slabs a reminder of tornado nightmare for victims

The real stuff in life happens inside the four walls called home.

The laughing, the fighting, the drinking coffee barefoot in the kitchen.

When that private space is ripped away... can you ever really get it back? In the hardest hit parts of Rowlett, dozens of concrete slabs tell you that’s going to be tough.

Lehn Grant lived in one of 400 homes in North Texas that was completely destroyed.

"It's a nightmare. I try to be strong and just look at the bright side of things... and joking with my husband that eventually we will have a new house. But the process of going there is really tough," Grant said.

Since the North Texas tornados one year ago, Lehn’s been through multiple contractors, a zoning disagreement with the city and six rounds of chemotherapy to battle breast cancer.

Through it all, her family’s been living in a third-floor apartment 30 minutes away.

"Sometimes I wonder why me, why us? Is it something that we did to deserve this?"

There’s been some incredible progress this past year in the tornado zone. It’s just that it’s been uneven.

John Taylor, for example, lost his house. But he’s a contractor and was able to rebuild quickly.

"You really can’t tell what’s going on unless you talk to the individuals. Some people are having trouble with their insurance. Some people might not have been in good financial shape," Taylor said, standing in the living room of his newly rebuilt home.

Before the tornado, Joanne Whitesell was already struggling to meet her mortgage payments. She says her contractor has refused to finish her home even though insurance has already paid him $74,000.

She says she hasn't seen the contractor since April. She can’t afford to pay for both an apartment and a house she can’t live in.

"There are a lot of memories here that I don’t want to let go. But I can’t do anything else unless I get some help, somehow, some way. But I don’t know how that would be," she said.

And then there are those slabs. They tell individual stories, about people like Lehn, who lost their homes. But they tell a larger story, too, about how the tornado unleashed permanent changes in these neighborhoods.

Mariner Drive in Rowlett was one of the hardest hit streets one year ago. At one end of the street there are 12 slabs.

Five still belong to the original owner. Seven have been sold to developers.

It’s a similar story on Lehn’s street.

"It looks like a new neighborhood and in some ways I’m happy because a lot of them came back. But in some ways the two neighbors we love to be with are not. They’re not coming back," Grant said.

But Lehn is confident the neighborhood will come back. The sense of having a home will come back. For her, it’s just not today.

