Selena's former husband donates to Salvation Army, goes on shopping spree

Chris Perez donated to local Salvation Army shelters. (Photo: KENS)

SAN ANTONIO - Chris Perez surprised the Salvation Army in a big way this Christmas.

KENS 5 photojournalist Cliff Goyang tagged along with Perez on a shopping spree at Target Thursday.

Perez is a local musician and former husband of late Tejano legend Selena Quintanilla-Perez. He purchased dozens of toys to donate to the Salvation Army.

"I'm happy that I get to give back in this way. I'm a proud Texas resident and proud San Antonio resident. I fly that flag everywhere I go," Perez said.

He even threw a few Selena t-shirts into the donation pile!

Perez showed off Selena memorabilia to include with the donations. (Photo: KENS)

"We appreciate the generosity of chris. Christmastime can be especially challenging for kids celebrating in a shelter. This really means a lot to us," Salvation Army representative Brad Mayhar said.

