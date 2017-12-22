KVUE
Selena's former husband donates to Salvation Army, goes on shopping spree

Perez said he wanted to give back to the community this holiday season. He even threw in some Selena t-shirts!

KENS 5 Staff and Cliff Goyang , KENS 1:37 PM. CST December 22, 2017

SAN ANTONIO - Chris Perez surprised the Salvation Army in a big way this Christmas.

KENS 5 photojournalist Cliff Goyang tagged along with Perez on a shopping spree at Target Thursday.

Perez is a local musician and former husband of late Tejano legend Selena Quintanilla-Perez. He purchased dozens of toys to donate to the Salvation Army.

"I'm happy that I get to give back in this way. I'm a proud Texas resident and proud San Antonio resident. I fly that flag everywhere I go," Perez said.

He even threw a few Selena t-shirts into the donation pile!

"We appreciate the generosity of chris. Christmastime can be especially challenging for kids celebrating in a shelter. This really means a lot to us," Salvation Army representative Brad Mayhar said.

© 2017 KENS-TV


