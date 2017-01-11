Advocates take to State Capitol to denounce 'anti-immigration' legislation

Texas Capitol (Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - Immigration advocates held a press conference at the state Capitol Wednesday, urging lawmakers to block a number of bills targeting illegal immigration.

The Reform Immigration for Texas Alliance denounced Senate Bill 4, which seeks to eliminate so-called "sanctuary cities."

The group is also urging lawmakers not to repeal at 2001 law allowing illegal immigrants in-state tuition. A similar effort failed in the Senate in 2015. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has vowed to resurrect the effort this session, but speakers at the press conference also vowed to fight the legislation.

"The climate at the national politics level -- and unfortunately now in state politics -- has become poisoned with anti-immigrant sentiment and inaccurate perceptions of border life, misrepresentations of how safe our communities are and how much they contribute to the building of this nation and this state," said state Sen. Jose Rodriguez (District 29).

Other speakers noted they support border reform, but say these bills lump peaceful, productive families in with criminals.

During the conference, the alliance launched the "Texas Together" movement -- which has support across the House and Senate, as well as from law enforcement.

The Dallas County Sheriff's office fears these policies would turn officers into immigration forces and cause families to recess from being productive members of society. Members of the business community noted the $1.6 billion in taxes undocumented immigrants pay yearly.

"Texas Together" is planning a Day of Action at the Capitol Feb. 28.

(© 2017 KVUE)