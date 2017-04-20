Texas owes $600K after losing gay-marriage case, court rules

A federal appeals court has ruled the state of Texas must pay more than $600,000 in fees to lawyers representing two same-sex couples who successfully challenged the state’s gay marriage ban.

According to KVUE’s partners at the Austin American-Statesman, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected Attorney General Ken Paxton’s argument that the $585,470 in attorney fees and $20,203 in others costs was excessive. The three-judge panel ruled U.S. District Judge Orlando Garcia of San Antonio “acted well within” his discretion when he ordered the payments in 2015.

Paxton spokesman Marc Rylander told the Statesman, “We are disappointed in the ruling and are considering our next steps.”

Justice Jennifer Walker Elrod wrote in her dissenting opinion that she agreed with “the bulk of the fee award,” but noted the lower court “awarded fees for tasks that are not, in my view, compensable.”

TAP HERE to read the full 13-page ruling.

© 2017 KVUE-TV