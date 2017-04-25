Students to rally against anti-LGBTQ bills

Schools expected to take part in the "Students Against Hate" rallies on April 25, 2017. (Photo: KVUE News)

AUSTIN - College students from across the state are expected to come together for rallies Tuesday to protest bills many believe aim to take rights away from the LGBTQ community.

The “Students Against Hate” rallies will start around 12 p.m. Tuesday, with University of Texas students gathering at the West Mall on campus. Students from UT-San Antonio, Texas State University, University of Houston and UT-Rio Grande Valley are also expected to take part.

The rallies will be focused on speaking out against House Bill 2899, the House’s version of the “bathroom bill,” as well as Senate Bill 522 and Senate Bill 892. SB 522 and SB 892 would allow county clerks and child welfare services to deny or change their services for LGBTQ Texans.

HB 2899 was left pending in committee after hours of debate last week, SB 522 was passed through the senate earlier in April but has not yet been assigned a House committee, and SB 892 is still pending in committee as of April 25.

TAP HERE for more information about the Texas Legislature, including how to contact your local representative or senator.

