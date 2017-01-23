Texas National Guard to hold final roll call for boy, 10

(Photo: Cunningham, Chelsea)

AUSTIN - A New Braunfels boy, who passed away from a debilitating rare disorder, is set to be honored at a special ceremony by the men and women who made his finals years on earth a dream come true.

Rowan Windham was only 8 years old when he was taken in as an honorary member of the Texas National Guard after he informed his nurse at the Children's Hospital in San Antonio, Sgt. David Dixon, a serviceman in the Texas National Guard, of his aspirations to be in the army when he got older.

On March 27, 2015, at Camp Mabry, Windham became a private first class and enlisted as an honorary member of the 124th Cavalry Regiment, 56th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 36th Infantry Division and the 149th Attack Reconnaissance Battalion, 36th Combat Aviation Brigade, 36th Infantry Division.

However, due to Windham's disorder, Shwachmann-Diamond Syndrome, a disease affecting the pancreas, gastro-intestinal tract, immune system, blood and bone marrow, he was forced to be in and out of the hospital throughout his entire life. Family members estimate that he spent 1,500 days in the hospital and received dozens of transfusions.

On Dec. 15 Windham, unfortunately, passed away at the age of 10 from complications related to stem cell transplant procedures.

Windham was posthumously promoted to the rank of specialist earlier in January.

To honor honorary Guardsman, Spc. Rowan Windham after his passing, the Texas Army National Guard will conduct a final roll call ceremony at Camp Mabry Tuesday, Jan. 24 at 10:15 a.m. The ceremony is a military ritual designed to serve as a tribute paid by soldiers to their deceased comrade.

Windham is survived by his parents Brian and Carrie Windham; his older brother, Ian; and his older sister Zoe.

(© 2017 KVUE)