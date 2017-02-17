Texas mayors meet in Austin to discuss legislature

AUSTIN - Mayors from across Texas met in Austin Friday to discuss policy being considered during the 85th Texas Legislature. After the meting, the mayors held a news conference to discuss what their concerns.

"You can't have a healthy state without healthy cities," said Austin Mayor Steve Adler, "and we're anxious to be working with the state to help achieve that."

Adler went on to say Texas cities have each developed a formula for success and there is concern that formula is the target of some legislation.

"Cities in Texas seem to be under attack at times," said Frisco Mayor Maher Maso.

"For the City of Galveston to contribute and to be a significant contributor to the State of Texas, we need the State of Texas to let us maintain our local liberties," said Galveston's Mayor Pro Tem Terriln Tarlton-Shannon.

The threat the mayors feel are coming from some filed bills. Perhaps the bill getting the most attention is Senate Bill 6, commonly knows as the bathroom bill. The bill is viewed by opponents as discriminatory and several businesses and organizations say the state will lose money if it passes, especially in tourism.



"The prospect that the legislature would be passing a statute that would put in jeopardy that formula which is enabling Austin as a city to thrive and Austin's ability to contribute to the state is, is troubling," said Adler.

Then there's Senate Bill 2. It would reduce the amount cities can increase property taxes without calling an election. Cities use the money from property taxes to fund parks, libraries and other city services, mainly fire, police and EMS services.

"Tax reductions are important to all of us. We believe in making sure communities are efficient and the state is efficient, but our residents want great public safety. They want to know that a fire truck shows up when they call them," said Maso.

In their view, to protect the economy the priority at the Capitol should be education.



"These companies don't come because we have green fields," said Maso. "They come because of workforce. Education, that needs to be one of the top priorities at the state level. The funding of education in our opinion is really not heading in the right direction. The burden is being put on the local taxpayer."

The mayors said cities should be left to cultivate their own community values and be left to do what they do best.

"Make sure whatever we do in this legislative session that we stick with our formula. Dance with the one that brung ya, as Daryl said. Okay," said Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings. "And the cities have brought us great success."

The mayors also said they would like state lawmakers to focus on improving transportation infrastructure and expanding modes of transportation in Texas.

They also said they look forward to working with lawmakers in the coming months.

(© 2017 KVUE)