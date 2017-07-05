Corona Extra named official sponsor of Texas Longhorns

Promotional graphic for Corona Extra's sponsorship of the Texas Longhorns. (Photo: Constellation Brands)

AUSTIN – Texas Athletics announced Wednesday that Corona Extra has been named the official sponsor of the Texas Longhorns.

According to a release, Corona’s “Horns up, Limes in!” campaign will be visible at University of Texas games in the coming season. Fans who can legally drink in Texas will be able to visit the Corona Beach House, which will be located near DKR Stadium, before home football games.

“Texas is proud to join with the Corona Extra team to promote the excitement and pageantry of collegiate sports,” said Texas men’s athletics director Mike Perrin in a statement.

“There really isn’t anything more emblematic of the state of Texas than the storied history of the four-time football national champion Texas Longhorns,” said John Alvarado, VP of Marketing for Corona Extra. “Corona is honored to be a part of the legendary Longhorns lore, and we’re excited to raise our Coronas and Hook ‘em Horns this season as part of a statewide platform.”

Constellation Brands, the company that markets Corona Extra in the United States, also said in its release that Corona is the first imported beer brand to partner with a university in the U.S.

