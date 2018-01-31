Texas lawmakers on train that collided with truck

A train carrying Republican lawmakers to their retreat in West Virginia collided in Crozet with what appeared to be a garbage truck on Wednesday. (Photo: Laura Peters/The News Leader)

Some Texas lawmakers were on the train that crashed on its way to a retreat in West Virginia.

The train collided with a dump truck Wednesday on their way to the retreat. According to Amtrak, the train collided with a vehicle on the tracks in Crozet, Va., a town about 126 miles away from Washington, D.C.

No lawmakers were believed injured, but it at least one person is said to have died in the collision, according to the Associated Press.

Rep. Bill Flores (R-Texas), Congressman Roger Williams (R-Austin), Michael McCaul and John Carter were on the train. Congressman Lamar Smith's office said he was not on the train, but was driving his car to the retreat.

The train to the GOP Retreat in West Virginia has hit a truck that was trying to cross tracks. Gina and I are okay. More news later. — Rep. Bill Flores (@RepBillFlores) January 31, 2018

I am on the train and I am OK. We don't know many details, but security and doctors are here to secure the scene and help those who are injured https://t.co/SLx1GeHmsW — Rep. Roger Williams (@RepRWilliams) January 31, 2018

