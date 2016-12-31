Texas law firm offering free car rides for New Year's Eve

AUSTIN - With many in Austin and across the state celebrating New Year's Eve Saturday night, a Texas law firm decided to take the extra step in helping people get home safely.

Juan Reyna has been a practicing lawyer for nearly 17 years and is an attorney for J Reyna Law Firm. Reyna said his law firm focuses on representing people of specific situations.

"We exclusively focus our firm's attention on handling personal injury and catastrophic personal injury throughout the state," Reyna said.

Reyna said through his work and personal life, he has seen many crashes involving a drunk driver. He said it's always tough to deal with those situations.

"Many of the people who get caught up in these difficult situations are good people," Reyna said. "They are just making bad decisions in a state of mind that isn't really helping them make a good decision."

So this year, Reyna decided to use his company's resources to help make sure those bad decisions aren't made and offer reimbursement for car service rides that happen on New Year's Eve.

"This is such an important day," Reyna said. "There's a new year upon us. I have nothing but high hopes for this coming year. It begins with all of us making a good decision on New Year's Eve.

To request a reimbursement, you simply have to upload your receipt from New Year's Eve to the law firm's website -- jreynalawfirm.com/sober-cab-ride. The law firm will reimburse any ride up to $30. To qualify for this service, here are the program's details:

Rides must take place in Austin, San Antonio, Houston, Dallas or Corpus Christi

Rides must occur between December 31, 2016 and January 1, 2017

You must be of the legal drinking age of 21

The reimbursement is valid for one, one-way ride to a safe destination

There is a limit of one reimbursement per household

The request must be submitted by January 3, 2017

"If you can stop and plan ahead of time and know that there are these types of things available to help cover costs, I think it's important for people to know," Reyna said. "The net effect at the end of the day is that it will hopefully help save lives."

While Reyna said this is the first year he is trying out this service, he hopes to continue doing so in the years to come. To learn more about this service, you can click here.

(© 2017 KVUE)