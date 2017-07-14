Texas Gov. Greg Abbott formally launches 2018 re-election bid

Gov. Abbott announces he's running for governor in San Antonio on July 14, 2017. (Photo: Robin Jerstad, The Texas Tribune)

SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS - Greg Abbott is running for governor again.

The governor formally launched his re-election campaign to a crowd of sign-waving supporters and friends Friday, not far from where he launched his first bid for the state’s highest office four years ago.

"To keep Texas the best very state in the United States, I am running for reelection as governor of the great state of Texas," Abbott said to cheers.

Abbott has more than $30 million in campaign funds on hand and currently faces no serious Democratic or primary challengers. In the 2014 gubernatorial race, Abbott beat Democrat Wendy Davis by 20 percentage points. He has previously said he intends to run for re-election. Friday's speech followed a series of teasers from Abbott on social media about the re-election campaign.

During his speech, Abbott both reviewed previous legislative achievements and set out a vision for the state's future, saying that he wanted to increase pay for teachers, fight human trafficking in Texas, and reform the property tax system.

