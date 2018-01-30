Texas' first medical marijuana dispensary opening soon in Austin

CULTUREMAP - The first cannabis dispensary is set to open in Austin next month, a little more than four months after the Texas Department of Public Safety granted the first three medical marijuana licenses in the history of the state.

Beginning February 8, Compassionate Cultivation will allow qualified patients access to low-THC medical cannabis products and state-regulated cannabidiol oil, known as CBD oil, from a shop at 12701 Lowden Ln. in Manchaca. Currently, the products are only available to state-registered patients or their guardians.

“We are thrilled to offer the highest quality medical cannabis products, with plants grown and refined by our cultivation and engineering experts at our state-of-the-art facility," said Compassionate Cultivation CEO Morris Denton in a release.

Following the passing of the Compassionate Use Act in 2015, Texas doctors are allowed to prescribe marijuana-based treatments to patients suffering from intractable epilepsy. However, like all states that have legalized recreational and medicinal marijuana, it's still a violation of federal law.

Under the Obama administration, barriers were set in place to help shield the marijuana industry from federal prosecution, but earlier this month, the Trump administration announced it would be renewing federal enforcement of marijuana laws, a decision that garnered criticism from both Democrats and Republicans.

