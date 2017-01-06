Texas educators unhappy with letter grades from state

Teenage students with arms raised in classroom. (Photo: Caiaimage/Sam Edwards/Getty Images, (c) Caiaimage/Sam Edwards)

TEXAS - Educators across Texas are not happy as preliminary ratings were released under the state's new A through F accountability system.

The new system, which goes into effect next year, will feature A through F ratings for public schools in four different categories: Student achievement, student progress, closing performance gaps and post-secondary readiness. The new system replaces the accountability system of giving campuses and districts one of two ratings: "Met standard" or "improvement required."

The Texas Education Agency's full report released Friday revealed that several Central Texas school districts -- including Austin, Leander, Hays, Georgetown, Bastrop, Manor, Elgin, San Marcos, Hutto and Dripping Springs -- received unacceptable grades of D's and F's in certain categories.

Read the report below. The ratings for all Texas schools starts on page 41. Austin's schools' ratings start on page 61:

Full A-F ratings for 2015-16 by kvuenews on Scribd

The grades are meant to give educators an idea of how the new system will work when it is finalized next year. The accountability ratings that were released in August still stand.

Advocates for the new system said the letter grade system is easier for parents to understand, but educators said the rating system is flawed. So far, more than 100 Texas school districts -- including Austin Independent School District and Manor Independent School District -- are calling for the repeal of the new grading system.

Thursday night, the Manor Board of Trustees passed a resolution calling on the Texas legislature to repeal the rating system. The school district would like to develop a community-based accountability system instead.

AISD passed a motion last month asking the legislature to repeal the ranking system.