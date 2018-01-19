Texas Education Agency drafts action plan for special education

In my own little colourful world (Photo: DGLimages)

AUSTIN - The Texas Education Agency (TEA), under the advisory of Gov. Greg Abbott, has drafted a new action plan regarding the support and delivery of special education services in Texas public schools.

This initial draft addresses past issues including the proper identification of special education students and assuring access to appropriate services at the local level. These issues were identified in a recent federal monitoring report.

Commissioner of Education Mike Morath stressed the initial plan still requires public comment before a final plan is submitted to the U.S. Department of Education. TEA will reach out to special education families, students, educators, advocacy groups, district and school officials to get input on the plan.

A copy of the draft plan can be viewed here.

Significant actions that are part of the draft plan include:

- TEA would create a suite of resources intended to be shared with the parents of children suspected of having a disability to help inform them of their rights to a free and appropriate public education and accompany those resources with a large outreach effort.

- TEA would roll out a large-scale statewide special education professional development system, including multiple opportunities for follow-up support for all educators (general education, special education, and others).

- For students who are found to have needed services and did not receive them, the school system is responsible for providing compensatory services. TEA would identify funds to support effective service delivery.

- TEA would further strengthen its staffing and resources devoted to special education, allowing for greater oversight as well as additional on-site support to local school districts.

“This corrective action plan provides the state of Texas the chance to make meaningful, lasting change in how we educate and support children with special needs,” said Commissioner Morath. “We are approaching this planning process with the seriousness that it requires and hope to solicit the kind of collective feedback, support and collaboration that our students deserve as we work to earn back the trust parents place in us for their children. My top priority has and continues to be to improve outcomes for all students in Texas.”

TEA will be accepting the first round of public comments on the draft plan until Feb. 18. A revised plan will be available on March 1 and additional comments will be accepted until March 31.

