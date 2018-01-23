Texas commission meets to 'fix' way schools are funded

(Photo: Getty Images)

TEXAS - The newly formed Commission on Public School finance met for the first time Tuesday.

House Bill 21, passed during the 2017 special session, created the group to make recommendations on ways to improve the current public school finance system.

Tuesday, they heard from Justice Craig T. Enoch, who said the court encourages the commission to think outside the box and not necessarily rely on the property tax recapture system.

He suggests to find out which programs are working, and then how to fund them.

"If you do the proper measure, you'll have TEA study why that district does so well on the funding it has, and why that district doesn't do so well on the greater funding it has, and then you share among the districts the successful programs and the non successful programs, divorcing from that consideration where one just gets more money than another," said Enoch.

According to TEA, the commission will look at the following issues:

1.) the purpose of the public school finance system and the relationship between state and local funding in that system;

2.) the appropriate levels of local maintenance and operations and interest and sinking fund tax effort necessary to implement a public school finance system that complies with the requirements under the Texas Constitution; and

3.) policy changes to the public school finance system necessary to adjust for student demographics and the geographic diversity in the state.

In a letter, Governor Greg Abbott told the commission: "We all know that our system is broken, and it is long past time we do something lasting about it."

Gov. Abbott Letter by kvuenews on Scribd

He set three goals for the commission: change the structure of school finance, create a system that modernizes education, and explore alternatives to relying so heavily on property taxes.

Chairman Justice Scott Brister said they will hold several meetings to look at the matter. They will listen to invited and public testimony during the meetings in the first half of the year, and will create their recommendations in meetings during the latter half of the year.

He said they will publicize the date for public testimony, but have not done so yet.

The group will give their recommendations to the governor and legislature before the end of the year.

