Gov. Abbott 'bets' beer and barbecue on Houston Astros

Texas Governor Greg Abbott and California Governor Jerry Brown have made a friendly wager on the outcome of the 2017 World Series. (Photo: Getty Images)

AUSTIN - Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced Tuesday a friendly wager between himself and California Governor Jerry Brown over the 2017 World Series.

If the Houston Astros lose, Gov. Abbott said he'd offer up a six pack of Houston-brewed beer and Texas barbecue, but if they win, Gov. Brown said hand over a selection of Californian wine from wineries recently impacted by wildfire. Win or lose, Gov. Abbott said he'd still be making a donation to the recovery and relief efforts following the fires.

“Texas and California are recovering from some of the worst natural disasters our states have ever encountered,” said Governor Abbott. “As we work to overcome these challenges, our two states are united by America’s pastime as we cheer on our home teams in the World Series. Go Astros!”

Gov. Brown said the wine selection he'd hand over would come from wineries in the Sonoma, Napa and Mendocino regions.

“While we don’t expect to have to send any vino to Texas, we hope travelers from all over the world -- yes, even the Lone Star State -- will continue to visit California,” Governor Brown added.

