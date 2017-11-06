Truck carrying more than 1K pounds of marijuana crashes into Rio Grande River

A total of 74 bundles of marijuana were seized from the vehicle weighing 1,165 pounds with an estimated value of $932,000. (Photo: Border Patrol)

TEXAS - Border Patrol agents seized more than 1,000 pounds of marijuana after smugglers drove their vehicle into the Rio Grande River and fled, the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

On Nov. 1, Border Patrol agents spotted a pickup near the Rio Grande River make a U-turn as agents approached. The vehicle eventually drove into the river before the passengers got out and "absconded back to Mexico."

A total of 74 bundles of marijuana were seized from the vehicle weighing 1,165 pounds with an estimated value of $932,000. The truck was seized by Border Patrol.

