Texas authorities still offering reward for escaped murderer

Mugshot of Jose Fernando Bustos-Diaz. (Photo: DPS)

AUSTIN - After a convicted murderer escaped from jail in 2010, Texas authorities are still searching for him and hoping for a tip that leads to his arrest in the month of July.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Jose Fernando Bustos-Diaz, 28, a Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitive, authorities are offering $10,000 for information that leads to his capture if the tip comes in during the month of July. KVUE previously reported about a reward for his arrest in May of 2016.

Bustos-Diaz is convicted of a murder he committed while he was working as a ranch hand in Harris County in 2005. He was sentenced to 35 years, and escaped from prison in Dilley, Texas on April 6, 2010. Dilley is located about 70 miles southwest of San Antonio. Authorities believe he fled to Mexico.

According to authorities, Bustos-Diaz is described as 5 feet 8 inches, weighs 195 pounds, has significant acne scarring on his face and birthmarks on his chest. Bustos-Diaz also has multiple tattoos including a heart with a cross on the webbing on his left hand; the name ‘Vanessa’ with one dot on the inside of his left wrist; and the name ‘Lizeth’ on the inside of his right wrist.

If you have information about Bustos-Diaz’s whereabouts call Texas Crime Stoppers at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477). You can also text the letters DPS followed by your tip to 274637 and also submit a tip on the DPS website or Facebook page.

