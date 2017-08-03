Texas Athletics clear bag policy now in effect

(Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN – Visitors to University of Texas athletic events will need to comply with Texas Athletics’ new clear bag policy.

The policy, which went into effect Aug. 1, will be enforced at all home events, including home openers for the soccer and football teams. Texas Athletics added the policy does not include events at the Gregory Gym.

Bags that will be permitted include:

- Bags that are clear plastic and do not exceed 12” x 6” x 12”. This could include small totes, small backpacks and fanny packs;

- One-gallon, clear, resealable plastic storage bags;

- Small clutch bags or purses do not have to be clear but cannot exceed 4.5" x 6.5".

- Each person is allowed one large clear bag and one small clutch.

Texas Athletics said bags that are not clear and do not meet size requirements are prohibited. Examples:

- Purses, diaper bags, camera or binocular cases, backpacks, printed pattern plastic bags, fanny packs, reusable grocery totes, mesh or straw bags, duffel bags, large totes.

- Diaper bags are not allowed. Items normally carried in a diaper bag must be put into a clear plastic bag for venue entry. Each member of a family, including children, will be allowed to carry an approved clear bag into the stadium. In this scenario, the diaper bag would be considered the child's bag.

"Fan experience is a top priority for Texas Athletics," said Men's Athletics Director Mike Perrin in a statement. "By implementing this new policy, we are being proactive in enhancing the existing security measures in our venues and expediting the security screening process for fan entry."

Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items after proper inspection at designated areas, Texas Athletics said, adding there will be no check-in location for prohibited bags.

"Although we recognize the need for this policy, it is still a big change for our fans, especially those who are used to carrying purses, diaper bags or binocular cases," said Perrin. "We do not want to turn anyone away at the gate so we encourage our fans to visit TexasSports.com/clearbag or call 512-471-3333 to get any further clarification on the policy."

Texas Athletics noted that the National Football League has had its clear bag policy in place since 2013, and that the SEC will implement the policy across the conference for the 2017 football season. Some UT football opponents during the 2017 season (USC and TCU) and other Big 12 Conference schools like Kansas, Kansas State and Texas Tech also have clear bag policies.

