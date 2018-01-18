Texans paying less for gas than rest of country, report shows

Handle fuel nozzle to refuel. Vehicle fueling facility. (Photo: Thinkstock, bunyarit)

AUSTIN - Surging gas prices aren't hitting Texans as hard as it may be the rest of the country.

According to a new report from AAA, the statewide gas price average is $2.28: 26 cents less than the national average, giving the lone star state the cheapest statewide average for a gallon of regular unleaded.

In the Austin-San Marcos area, motorists are paying about 3 cents less than the Texas average and nearly 30 cents less than the national average.

Midland and Odessa are the closest cities in Texas to the national average. Both of their average gas prices for regular unleaded are over $2.40.

San Antonio offers the best bang for your buck with a price of $2.18 for regular unleaded: the lowest in the state of Texas.

