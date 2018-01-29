Teenage girl injured in overnight shooting in East Austin

AUSTIN - Austin police are looking for the person who shot a teenage girl after an alleged argument in East Austin early Monday morning.

The shooting was reported around midnight on the corner of Bedford Street - near Pleasant Valley and Rosewood.

Austin-Travis County EMS said a 16-year-old girl was sent to Dell Seton with potentially life-threatening injuries.

Officers were not able to immediately give a description of the suspect but said that a maroon SUV was seen leaving the area right after the girl was shot.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact police.

