Tech Tuesday: Laundry-folding machines, robot assistants and the future of your smart home

AUSTIN - The Consumer Electronics Show is in full swing in Las Vegas, with businesses and innovators showing off their new products and technological improvements.

And according to Steve Koenig, the senior director of market research for the Consumer Technology Association, those advances could be in the market sooner than you might think.

"At CES, we get this taste of what's coming in the year ahead," he said. "As we watch it unfold, a lot of it ... happens faster than we really expect."

In this Tech Tuesday, KVUE's Jason Puckett took a look at some of the "integrated" technologies companies are building for your homes.

Among them, a machine that folds your laundry, apps that let children fight dragons as they brush their teeth, interactive mirrors that let users take selfies and interact with their makeup products, and a wearable airbag for fall-risk users to cushion a landing on their hips.

As Nicole Scott, the editor of MobileGeeks.com put it, "CES this year is [about] intelligence showing up in the oddest places."

