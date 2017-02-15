TCSO to more tightly review ICE detainer cases

Empty prison cell (Photo: Darrin Klimek, Getty Images)

AUSTIN - Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez is vowing to more tightly review cases to determine whether to hold inmates in the Travis County Jail on behalf of federal immigration officials.

Hernandez told KVUE and Austin American-Statesman’s Tony Plohetski that jail staff will look beyond the four offenses for which she previously said ICE detainers would be granted to determine if they should exercise part of existing policy that grants latitude in which inmates will be held for federal agents.

The decision came after a recent case in which Hernandez’s staff did not initially grant an ICE detainer sought against Hugo Javier Gallardo-Gonzalez, who was charged with sexually assaulting a 9-year-old girl. He was nearly released from the Travis County Jail on bond, but the sheriff’s office granted the ICE detainer request before he was released.

Under Hernandez’s controversial policy – enacted Feb. 1 – the sheriff’s office would automatically grant detainers if an inmate is charged with capital murder, murder, aggravated sexual assault and continuous human smuggling. However, the policy also states “TCSO reserves the right to exercise discretion in any individual case to ensure justice is served.”

"We are going to be working with the DA's office to make sure we are closing the gaps and collaborating well in the interest of justice. The policy is not changing. We are working better within it,” Hernandez told KVUE and the Austin American-Statesman. Crimes for which sheriff staff will more closely scrutinize cases include violent offenses such as kidnapping, child abuse and others that caused physical harm to victims.

Hernandez met with Travis County District Attorney Margaret Moore on Wednesday to discuss how to handle inmates accused of serious crimes who have not yet gone to trial and for whom ICE has filed detainer requests.

Moore on Wednesday asked a judge to raise Gallardo-Gonzalez’s bail, and her office confirmed a judge raised his bail from $50,000 to $250,000.

