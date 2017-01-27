Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez answers policy questions

Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez (Photo: Travis County Sheriff's Office)

AUSTIN - Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez answered questions Friday regarding her controversial ICE detainer policy.

Under the policy – set to go into effect Feb. 1 – the sheriff will no longer detain most inmates on behalf of federal immigration officials. The move has Gov. Greg Abbott seeking legal means to remove Hernandez from office, withholding funds for the county, and on Friday he asked agency heads to submit a list of all funds provided to Travis County.

Under her immigration policy, Hernandez says she will only honor requests from federal immigration agents to detain an inmate if they are charged with murder, sex assault or human trafficking. According to Abbott’s office, ICE has issued detainer requests for 56 people arrested by the Travis County Sheriff's Office since Hernandez took office earlier this month. Under her new policy, only two of those requests would be honored.

She told KVUE’s Tony Plohetski that she thinks her policy is in line with the values of her constituents.

“I really would like to focus on the duties and responsibilities of the Travis County Sheriff's Office and the issues that are relevant to Travis County, and immigration is an important issue, but there are so many other very important issues that we need to work with and address,” said Hernandez.

Hernandez said she will follow a law that would require Texas sheriffs to fully comply with any request from immigration agents, if it was passed by the legislature. She added she wishes elected leaders would work closely together on this issue instead of lobbing attacks.

“I'm disappointed, I believe as stewards over as elected officials and as good stewards we should be working together and I'm disappointed in that approach, but I am very confident in our commissioner’s court and I'm confident in this community that we'll work through it,” she said.

Friday morning, residents spoke about Hernandez's plan:

