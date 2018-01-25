TCSO seeking volunteers to assist crime, abuse victims

Travis County Sheriff's Department.

AUSTIN - Travis County Sheriff's Office Victim Service Unit is in need of in volunteers to help victims with various criminal and crisis circumstances.

The Travis County Sheriff’s Office Victim Services said some of the people are victims of family violence, sexual assaults, elder/child abuse and suicides etc.

Volunteers should be of excellent moral standards and sensitive to the needs of the victims, according to the sheriff's office. All volunteers will need to complete a training program starting March 12 until April 2, must be at least 21-years-old, with reliable transportation and working cell phone.

All volunteers must be willing to serve four, four-hour on-call shifts per month.

