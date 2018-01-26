TCSO searching for suspect who allegedly tortured woman, assaulted 2 with machete

TRAVIS COUNTY - Police are searching for a man accused of torturing his ex-girlfriend and assaulting two other people with a machete at a home in the Dessau Mobile Home Park of Northeast Austin Thursday night.

The suspect, identified as Carlos Mejia, 22, allegedly entered the home of his ex-girlfriend just before 10 p.m., and bound, assaulted and tortured her, the Travis County Sheriff's Office said.

According to the press release, Mejia then attacked the victim's cousin, who also lives at the home, and cousin's boyfriend with a machete. Both received serious laceration injuries.

The sheriff's office said the cousin and her boyfriend called 9-1-1 as they fled from Mejia.

All three victims were transported to a hospital for medical treatment.

Mejia's vehicle was found abandoned in Bexar County.

A warrant has been issued for Mejia and is being actively pursued by the U.S. Marshall Lone Star Fugitive Task Force. TCSO encourages members of the public to come forward if they have any information about his whereabouts. Call the tip line at 512-854-1444.

© 2018 KVUE-TV