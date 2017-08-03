TCSO investigating Del Valle homicide on Linden Road

Police lights.

TRAVIS COUNTY - The Travis County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting death of a man in Del Valle.

According to deputies, at 12:42 a.m. a 911 caller reported that a friend had been dropped off at a home in the 8000 block of Linden Road, bleeding and unconscious.

Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services said the man appeared to have a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at 1:20 a.m.

Officials said investigators found persons of interests after interviewing witnesses at the scene.

No other information was immediately available.

Over the course of two years, Linden Road has been the scene of several unsolved homicide cases. The Travis County Sheriff's Office held a town hall meeting in May 2017 to address the issue, in hopes someone would come forward with information.

