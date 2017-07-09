TCSO investigating suspicious death after man's body found in Pedernales River

Police lights.

SPICEWOOD, TEXAS - The Travis County Sheriff's Office is investigating a suspicious death in western Travis County after a man's body was found floating in the Pedernales River Sunday afternoon.

Deputies said the lake patrol unit responded to the area in the 500 block of Nomad Drive near Paleface Ranch Road at 2 p.m. and found the body of a white man in his 50s.

Deputies said the man was last seen standing on a boating dock at 3:30 p.m. Saturday. His family reported him missing at 12:30 p.m. Sunday.

Officials said they are treating the incident as suspicious because they are still investigating the details that lead up to the man's death.

The medical examiner is headed to the scene to investigate.

This is a developing news story. KVUE will update this page as more information becomes available.

