Taylor police searching for driver in hit-and-run that killed teen girl

Taylor police are searching for the driver in a hit-and-run that killed a teen girl and sent another to the hospital, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

Police told the Statesman the crash happened shortly before 9 p.m. Saturday. A vehicle traveling westbound in the 1000 block of Old Thorndale Road hit the two girls, who were walking in the roadway. The vehicle drove away and has not been located.

One girl was pronounced dead at the scene and the other girl was transported to the hospital with injuries that were not expected to be life threatening, police told the Statesman.

Neither of the girls has been identified. A description of the vehicle is not available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities at 512-352-5551.

© 2017 KVUE-TV