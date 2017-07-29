Families in Taylor rebuilding two years after flood

(Photo: Erin Jones, KVUE)

It's been two years since flooding damaged almost 300 homes in Taylor.

There's still work to be done to rebuild and Habitat for Humanity of Williamson County is offering their help.

So far, the organization has helped about 60 families with home repairs. Now they're moving on to total home replacements.

Volunteers say two families in Taylor need these and on Saturday, work started on the first one off Sixth St. It should be complete in about three months.

A dad and his two adults sons lived in the home that was destroyed. The family couldn't afford to build a new home and has been living with family since.

Volunteers say after what they've been through, they're so happy to help them build a new home.

Donations and volunteers are needed to help build the two homes in Taylor. If you'd like to help, you can call Linda Sloan at 512-863-4344.

© 2017 KVUE-TV