Taylor fire affects two homes, displaces two families

Authorities said a fire broke out in one home and spread to a second home in Taylor Thursday. (Photo: Pamela Cosel)

Two families were displaced after a fire broke out at a Taylor home, spreading to a second home Thursday afternoon.

According to the City of Taylor, authorities were notified about the fire at around 12:43 p.m. The fire broke out in the 700 block of Washburn.

The city said that one home is destroyed the other home is unlivable. There were no injuries in the fire.

Authorities are still investigating to determine the cause of the fire.

© 2018 KVUE-TV