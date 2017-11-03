UT campus Target sets aim for Nov. 12 opening date

(Photo: Provided by Target)

AUSTIN - Starting Nov. 12, UT students will be able to Tar-GET all their necessities closer to campus.

That's right, Target is opening a store on the UT Austin campus, and student's cant wait.

The UT Austin Target store is located in the Dobie Twenty21 student apartments and retail development on Guadalupe Street, making it easily accessible for students. Only a short walking distance away, students will have access to fresh groceries, with grab-and-go items, organic produce, apartment and dorm essentials, beauty products, clothes and accessories, and so much more. The store will include a CVS Pharmacy, Starbucks and Target Mobile and Order Pickup.

In a press release, Target said that in celebration of the UT Austin campus store joining the community, $6,000 in grants will be given to three local nonprofits this month, including the Blanton Museum of Art, Caritas of Austin and Out Youth. The campus Target will employ approximately 55 team members.

This will be Target's first small-format store in Texas that is tailored to meet the needs of UT students. The store opens its doors in the grand opening Nov. 12 at 8 a.m. The first 1,000 guests will receive complimentary reusable bags.

