AUSTIN - Officials in Hays County are investigating a suspicious noise heard in Southwest Austin on Saturday evening.

It happened around 6 p.m. near Frate Barker and Brodie Lane.

Austin fire officials say the loud boom was caused by someone shooting at targets on a private gun range. They were hitting Tannerite, which is an exploding target used for firearm practice.

Multiple law enforcement units responded to calls of the boom.

© 2018 KVUE-TV