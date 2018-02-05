Take This Job: ‘Train doctor' fixes model trains

John Urban has a corner office inside Kings Hobby Shop off North Lamar Boulevard. (Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - Whether you are 7 or 70, there's something about model trains that's timeless.

They bring people so much joy, until they stop working.

Luckily there is a train doctor in town ready to repair or upgrade your locomotive.

John Urban has a corner office inside Kings Hobby Shop off North Lamar Boulevard.

"Oh it's fun. I have a number of clients," Urban said.

He loves model trains and has been building them since he was 10.

In 2011, he retired from the ministry and decided to take up his train hobby full time.

John said the cleaner and healthier the parts, the better it runs. It's a statement that could very well be a metaphor for life.

The ministry gave John a lot of joy and so does fixing trains. He said the two professions are similar.

"Sometimes you have to kind of get the grease out of their system and straighten them out.. We all need a little help, don't we? We do," Urban said.

With so much work on his hands, KVUE Daybreak anchor Yvonne Nava pitched in to help.

Together they took apart a Lionell. Did they find and fix the problems? Watch the video above to find out.

Kings Hobby Shop is open seven days per week. Check out their website here.

