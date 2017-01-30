SXSW organizers 'alarmed' by Trump policy change

(Photo: Alex Wong, 2017 Getty Images)

AUSTIN - The organizers of Austin's world-renowned South by Southwest festival indicated Sunday that they are "alarmed" about the President Donald Trump's administration's changes to immigration policy.

The changes came from an executive order signed by Trump on Friday that banned immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries. The move banned tens of millions of people from the United States and caused problems and protests at U.S. airports throughout the weekend.

In a statement obtained by KVUE's news partners the Austin-American Statesman, the organizers said:

"SXSW is alarmed by the Trump administration's decision to ban citizens of seven predominantly Muslim countries from entering the U.S. We stand against discriminatory laws and unequivocally support civil rights fro all persons everywhere. Participation by speakers, artists, and filmmakers from around the world is crucial to the creative mix of ideas that makes our event meaningful. We are working to understand how the ban will impact our participants and how we can use our voice to support those directly affected by this executive order."

SXSW isn't shying away from dealing with the Trump administration. There will be multiple sessions dealing with issues related to the Trump White House and technology during the upcoming festival.

